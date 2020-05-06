American Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 444,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,458 shares during the period. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $14,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 630,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 365,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 68,127 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 817.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 100,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 306.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 78,817 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FCVT traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $32.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,720. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.01. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st.

