American Financial Advisors LLC Buys 16,809 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,809 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 5.3% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $29,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,116,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,262. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $211.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

