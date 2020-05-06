American Financial Advisors LLC Buys 62,103 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,103 shares during the quarter. Welltower makes up 1.7% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.32. 3,520,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.86. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $73.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

