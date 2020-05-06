American Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 33,239 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.74% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 492,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,734,000 after buying an additional 50,915 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 416,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 137,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 121,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 89,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter.

XAR stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.00. 170,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,959. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.21. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $119.48.

