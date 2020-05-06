American Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 97,605 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,605 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF comprises 3.2% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $18,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 681.6% during the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 46,053 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 987.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.88. 301,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,456. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $48.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st.

