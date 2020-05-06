American Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,102 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $16,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.03. 1,197,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,964. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.21. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $62.85.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.