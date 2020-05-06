American Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,436,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 204,421 shares during the quarter. DNP Select Income Fund makes up approximately 2.8% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $15,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $10.11. 463,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,551. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

