American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 385,332 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385,332 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $35.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,746,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,128,799. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.65.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

