American Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 571,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,318,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.34% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,136,000. Moneywise Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 134,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSLV stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $32.37. 464,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,692. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $51.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.50.

