American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.45% from the stock’s previous close.

AWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American States Water from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of American States Water stock traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,979. American States Water has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $96.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.42 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 17.78%. American States Water’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $31,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,679.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in American States Water by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 21,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

