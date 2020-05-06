American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $32,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT traded up $3.63 on Tuesday, hitting $240.26. 1,421,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,132. The stock has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.14 and a 200-day moving average of $228.48. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,561 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.31.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

