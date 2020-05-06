American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.79-3.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.85.

Shares of AWK traded down $5.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.78. 1,127,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $141.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.15.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on AWK. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Water Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.56.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

