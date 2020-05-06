Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.04

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97.

Ameriprise Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Ameriprise Financial has a payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $17.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE:AMP traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.28. 951,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.78. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $202.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.10.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,837.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,805 shares of company stock worth $10,595,994 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.