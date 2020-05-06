AMETEK (NYSE:AME) PT Raised to $100.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Langenberg & Company cut shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AME stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,378. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average of $90.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMETEK news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 640.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in AMETEK by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.