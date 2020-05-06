Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 2.7% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.65.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $5.45 on Tuesday, reaching $236.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,975,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.55 and a 200-day moving average of $222.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

