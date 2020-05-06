Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Endo International (ENDP)

Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/3/2020 – Endo International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/28/2020 – Endo International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2020 – Endo International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/24/2020 – Endo International is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Endo International had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Endo International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Endo International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Endo International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – Endo International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/7/2020 – Endo International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of ENDP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.19. 3,981,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,425,779. The company has a market cap of $992.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.61. Endo International PLC has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.15 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endo International PLC will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 44.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 197,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

