Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Brooks Automation (BRKS)

5/1/2020 – Brooks Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Brooks Automation had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Brooks Automation was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/21/2020 – Brooks Automation was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/19/2020 – Brooks Automation is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Brooks Automation had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Brooks Automation is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Brooks Automation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott.

3/26/2020 – Brooks Automation was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/19/2020 – Brooks Automation was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/19/2020 – Brooks Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $54.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Brooks Automation was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.94. 432,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.50.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 52.96%. The company had revenue of $220.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,032,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,588 shares of company stock worth $3,858,821 over the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,546,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,800,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,353,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 22.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,019,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,108,000 after purchasing an additional 184,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

