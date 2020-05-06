Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for eHealth (EHTH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH):

4/29/2020 – eHealth had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – eHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $177.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – eHealth had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2020 – eHealth is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2020 – eHealth was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/16/2020 – eHealth is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – eHealth was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/25/2020 – eHealth was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/19/2020 – eHealth was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/7/2020 – eHealth was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

NASDAQ EHTH traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.13. The company had a trading volume of 443,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.02. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.58.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. eHealth had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.39 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,796,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $94,730,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 950,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,323,000 after acquiring an additional 646,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,301,000 after acquiring an additional 352,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 557,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,565,000 after acquiring an additional 340,507 shares during the period.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

