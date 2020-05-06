Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Andersons had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 0.22%.

Shares of ANDE stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.23. 570,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. Andersons has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Andersons from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

In other Andersons news, CFO Brian A. Valentine acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,866 shares in the company, valued at $573,497.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Krueger acquired 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $113,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,928. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

