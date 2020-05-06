Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $33.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million.

NASDAQ:ATRS traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,893. The stock has a market cap of $544.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.13.

Several research firms recently commented on ATRS. Raymond James increased their price objective on Antares Pharma from $5.65 to $6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Antares Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

