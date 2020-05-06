Apollo Currency Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 10% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $12.37 million and approximately $224,050.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene and BitMart.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005134 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001690 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001145 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.