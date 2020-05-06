Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49), Fidelity Earnings reports. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 347.58% and a negative net margin of 72.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 million.

APEN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. 7,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,716. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $38.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on APEN. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Apollo Endosurgery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.