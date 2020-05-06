Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:AIF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.52. 48,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,695. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

