Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Raised to $79.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.45.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. Aptiv has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $99.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.36.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 190,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 23,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $951,451,000 after acquiring an additional 94,635 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.