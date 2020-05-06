Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ APTO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,476. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $525.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.68. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APTO shares. BidaskClub raised Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

