Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million.

Shares of AQB traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $2.03. 349,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,718. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04. Aquabounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $65.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Aquabounty Technologies news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk bought 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $7,762,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Frank bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AQB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Aquabounty Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Aquabounty Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

About Aquabounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

