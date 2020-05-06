Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aquestive Therapeutics updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

AQST traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.32. 913,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,130. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $151.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.62.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AQST shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 982,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,633,818.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $488,000 in the last 90 days. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

