Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Robert W. Baird

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARMK. Berenberg Bank cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Get Aramark alerts:

ARMK stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,967,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,548. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Aramark has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.69.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aramark news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 20,517,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $533,672,295.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at $61,912. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 71,400 shares of company stock worth $1,722,168. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth about $109,160,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Aramark by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,116,000 after purchasing an additional 988,012 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,701,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 780,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.