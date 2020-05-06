Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

Get Aramark alerts:

ARMK traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $23.76. 2,967,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,094,548. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.69. Aramark has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aramark will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Aramark news, Director Greg Creed bought 3,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.30 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove bought 5,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,912. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,168. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Aramark by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.