ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Posts Earnings Results

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million.

Shares of ArcBest stock traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $20.62. The company had a trading volume of 198,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.57. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $32.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on ArcBest from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded ArcBest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on ArcBest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

