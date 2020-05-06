Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth $37,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,622,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,100. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.76. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.13.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.