Archer Daniels Midland Co to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:ADM)

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

Archer Daniels Midland has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 44 years. Archer Daniels Midland has a payout ratio of 45.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

NYSE ADM traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.40. 2,917,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,518,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09. Archer Daniels Midland has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez acquired 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.13.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

