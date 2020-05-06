Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wedbush from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

NYSE:RCUS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.81. 353,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.63% and a negative net margin of 564.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 87,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

