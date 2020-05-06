Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 29.33% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on ANET. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.59.
Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $12.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,490,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,086. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $289.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.04.
In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.62, for a total value of $4,512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,559.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,070 shares of company stock worth $13,717,479 in the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
