Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 29.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ANET. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.59.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $12.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,490,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,086. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $289.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.62, for a total value of $4,512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,559.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,070 shares of company stock worth $13,717,479 in the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

