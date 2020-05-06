Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.59.

NYSE ANET traded down $12.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,490,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $289.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $2,527,256.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,459.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $422,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,899.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,070 shares of company stock worth $13,717,479 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,286,000 after purchasing an additional 46,261 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 997,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,880,000 after purchasing an additional 67,551 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Arista Networks by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,411,000 after purchasing an additional 107,988 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,786,000 after purchasing an additional 154,488 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

