Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $205.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.36% from the company’s current price.

ANET has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura raised their target price on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.59.

NYSE ANET traded down $12.43 on Wednesday, reaching $208.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,490,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,086. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $289.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.62, for a total transaction of $4,512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,559.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $422,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,899.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,070 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,479. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Arista Networks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Arista Networks by 2,321.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Arista Networks by 39.0% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Arista Networks by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

