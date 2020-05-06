Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $205.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.36% from the company’s current price.
ANET has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura raised their target price on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.59.
NYSE ANET traded down $12.43 on Wednesday, reaching $208.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,490,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,086. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $289.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.04.
In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.62, for a total transaction of $4,512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,559.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $422,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,899.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,070 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,479. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Arista Networks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Arista Networks by 2,321.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Arista Networks by 39.0% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Arista Networks by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
