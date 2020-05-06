Arqma (ARQ) Market Cap Tops $21,948.84

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 6th. Arqma has a market capitalization of $21,948.84 and approximately $4,959.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,325.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.72 or 0.02238153 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $250.12 or 0.02682107 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00504387 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00641004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00077311 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00024247 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00473775 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma's total supply is 10,745,857 coins and its circulating supply is 4,701,313 coins.

The official website for Arqma is arqma.com .

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

