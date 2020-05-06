ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,578 shares during the period. ASML comprises approximately 2.5% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in ASML by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML traded up $3.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.90. The stock had a trading volume of 549,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,006. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $121.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. ASML Holding NV has a one year low of $186.31 and a one year high of $319.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. ASML had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on ASML from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.75.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.