Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) were up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.40, approximately 138,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 168,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASPU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $151.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Group Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Group news, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean acquired 6,505 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $40,656.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,387.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard Wendolowski sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $80,589.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,847 shares of company stock valued at $720,423 in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

