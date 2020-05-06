Atmos Energy Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.575 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 8th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

Atmos Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 37 years. Atmos Energy has a payout ratio of 49.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Atmos Energy to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $5.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.55. 1,121,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,063. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.60.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

