Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Trading Up 6.4%

Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) was up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.01, approximately 857,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 448% from the average daily volume of 156,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.
Several equities research analysts have commented on EARS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30.
Auris Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:EARS)
Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.
