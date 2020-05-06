Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Trading Up 6.4%

Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) was up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.01, approximately 857,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 448% from the average daily volume of 156,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EARS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auris Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.44% of Auris Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Auris Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:EARS)

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

