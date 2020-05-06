Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,301,510,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,953,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,788,000 after purchasing an additional 228,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,541,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,915,000 after purchasing an additional 153,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,439,000 after buying an additional 600,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,003. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.14. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.15.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

