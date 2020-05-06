AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Avita Medical Limited operates as a medical technology company. The company develops and distributes products in Regenerative and Respiratory Medicine. Avita’s regenerative and tissue-engineered products provide revolutionary solutions utilizing the patient’s own skin and the regenerative capability of the human body to treat a wide range of wounds, scars and skin defects. The Company’s lead product, ReCell(R) Spray?On Skin (R), is used in a wide variety of burns, plastic, reconstructive and cosmetic procedures. It manufactures and sells a range of spacers for the paediatric, adolescent and adult market. Avita Medical Limited is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RCEL. Oppenheimer began coverage on AVITA MED LTD/S in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded AVITA MED LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Shares of AVITA MED LTD/S stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.64. 210,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,386. The firm has a market cap of $610.43 million, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AVITA MED LTD/S has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCEL. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

