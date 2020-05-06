Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 578.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.38%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2341.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ AXNX traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,429. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.29 and a current ratio of 17.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $685,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,289. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 15,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $586,719.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,599.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,599,828 over the last three months. 35.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXNX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

