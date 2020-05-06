B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) PT Raised to $8.50 at Scotiabank

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $7.75 to $8.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BTG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities raised B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,634,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,588,480. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.59.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $313.66 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in B2Gold by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,010,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 179,769 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in B2Gold by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,366,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 711,978 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 3,890.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 615,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 600,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,908,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,705,000 after buying an additional 170,300 shares in the last quarter.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

