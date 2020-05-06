Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a payout ratio of 105.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

BCSF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. 345,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,352. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $510.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.59. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.41 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Ewald acquired 12,000 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $205,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 47,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,805.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins acquired 16,650 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $248,251.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,680.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 51,159 shares of company stock worth $852,600. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCSF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.50 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

