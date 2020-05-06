Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 105.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

BCSF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 345,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.91. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $20.38.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $51.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Thomas A. Hough acquired 8,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $150,088.66. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,896.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins purchased 16,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $248,251.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $975,680.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 51,159 shares of company stock worth $852,600 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

