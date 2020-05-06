Baker Chad R Buys Shares of 53,100 Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Baker Chad R purchased a new stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,000. Fiserv accounts for about 2.0% of Baker Chad R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 175,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,330,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.23.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.19.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

