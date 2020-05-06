Baker Chad R Decreases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Baker Chad R cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the period. Baker Chad R’s holdings in General Electric were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 99.9% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.20. 116,807,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,394,064. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.79, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cfra cut General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

