Baker Chad R Purchases 1,000 Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Baker Chad R increased its position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. New York Times makes up 2.3% of Baker Chad R’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Baker Chad R owned approximately 0.12% of New York Times worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in New York Times during the first quarter worth $674,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in New York Times by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 122,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 24,120 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 3.5% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New York Times by 19.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in New York Times during the first quarter worth $34,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on New York Times from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of New York Times in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,163,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,947. New York Times Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $508.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.10 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that New York Times Co will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

